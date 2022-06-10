Russian Army has increased its presence in the Black Sea, keeping 40 cruise missiles on alert

Russian troops have strengthened their presence in the Black Sea with one submarine.

This was reported by the Pivden (South) Operational Command of the Ukrainian Army.

"The naval group of the Black Sea Fleet of Russians is reinforced by another submarine — a carrier of cruise missiles, which continues to maintain the blockade of the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The threat of missile strikes from the sea remains high. 40 cruise missiles are ready to be used, and one large landing ship is also ready," the command informed.