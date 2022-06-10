Montenegro has decided to provide military assistance to Ukraine

The Montenegrin government has decided to provide military assistance to Ukraine. Specific positions will be determined after consultations with the Ukrainian side.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country writes about it.

“This decision is consistent in supporting the preservation of the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. From the beginning of the war in Ukraine until today, Montenegro, as a full member of NATO and a candidate for EU membership, as well as a sincere friend of the Ukrainian people, condemned the unjustified and illegal invasion of the Russian Federation against a sovereign European state,” the ministry said.

They stressed that in the near future Ukraine and Montenegro will determine what kind of assistance it will be able to provide. This may apply not only to military aid but also to financial or humanitarian aid.