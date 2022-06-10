Amazon helped Ukraine bring 10 million gigabytes of data from government agencies and private companies to the cloud

Amazon Web Services said it had helped Ukrainian ministries and businesses transfer more than 10 petabytes of data to the cloud.

This is stated on the Amazon website.

It is noted that prior to the Russian invasion, Ukrainian law required that some official data of government agencies and selected private sector data be stored on servers that are physically located in Ukraine. One week before the invasion, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that allowed government and private sector data to be moved to the cloud.

On February 24, the day of the invasion, members of the AWS team met with representatives of the Ukrainian government and discussed the export of data in special AWS Snowball suitcases. Amazon says the suitcases were in Kyiv on the third day of the war, and since then AWS has migrated to remote sensing servers from 27 Ukrainian ministries, as well as dozens of educational institutions and private companies for 10 petabytes. There are currently 61 migrations of state data from Ukraine and it is expected that there will be even more.