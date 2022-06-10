The army of the Russian Federation caused to Mykolayiv losses of 450 million UAH. Many homes are not subject to restoration

In Mykolayiv, many houses are destroyed by enemy attacks so much that are not subject to restoration. Authorities estimate the amount of damage at UAH 450 million.
The mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Senkevych told about it in interview to RBC-Ukraine.
"We have damaged 143 objects of communal property — schools, hospitals, libraries, gyms and more. And another 282 apartment buildings, four of which are no longer subject to restoration — they are completely destroyed," - said the mayor.
Another 374 private homes were damaged, 36 of which were completely destroyed.
"In total, as of June 8, we estimate the cityʼs damage at over 450 million hryvnias," Senkevich said, adding that it was still dangerous to return to Mykolayiv due to enemy shelling. Authorities, on the other hand, are urging residents to leave the city.