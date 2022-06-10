RegioJet will launch a railway connection between Prague and Kyiv and Lviv on June 11

The Czech carrier RegioJet will launch a regular railway service between Prague, Lviv and Kyiv on June 11.

This was reported by Radio Prague.

It will repeat the route of humanitarian trains from Prague to Przemyśl. Passengers will be able to use this train without restrictions. For holders of Ukrainian passports, a ticket from Prague to Lviv will cost 229 kroons (€ 9) and to Kyiv — 639 kroons (€ 25).

"RegioJet is responding to the high demand from Ukrainian families who want to return to relatives and friends," said Tereza Ptachkova, the companyʼs foreign project manager, in a press release.