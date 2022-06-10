General Staff of the Armed Forces: The Russian Army is actively advancing in the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces are repelling

The Russian occupiers are conducting active offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in the morning report.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy, with forces of up to 30 battalion tactical groups, is fighting. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy defends itself and fires artillery positions at the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy attacks with all kinds of weapons along the entire line of contact.

The occupiers did not take any active action in the Lyman direction. Areas of Hryhorivka and Serebryanka settlements were shelled.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy tries unsuccessfully to establish full control over the city, and hostilities continue.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are actively using operational-tactical and army aircraft. Enemy units attempted to storm the settlements of Nyrkove and Mykolaivka. Ukrainian soldiers struck, the occupiers withdrew with losses.

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is firing continuously.

Enemy units are defending in the South Buh direction.

Despite the coercive measures carried out by the command of the occupying forces, refusals to take part in the hostilities of units mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts continue to be recorded.

It became known that due to the losses received during the fighting with Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region, the motorized infantry unit of the 1st Army Corps in full refused to participate in hostilities.