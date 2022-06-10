During the Russian invasion, the UN confirmed the deaths of 4,302 civilians

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was able to confirm the deaths of 4,302 civilians as a result of the war, and another 5,217 were injured.

These are data from February 24 to midnight on June 8.

Among the dead, there are 272 children and among the wounded — 439.

These figures are not final, as there is no reliable information from areas where active hostilities continue and which are temporarily occupied by the enemy. These include Mariupol (Donetsk Oblast), Izium (Kharkiv Oblast), and Popasna (Luhansk Oblast), "where, according to reports, there have been numerous deaths and injuries of civilians."

The UN added that most of the civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide range of damage, including heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers as well as missiles and air strikes.