ISW: The Russian Army has made little progress in the offensive on Slovyansk, but before its assault, it is necessary to force Siversky Donets

Analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) say the Russian military has made little progress in the offensive on Slovyansk but will have to cross the Siversky Donets before storming it. Previous attempts to force the river were unsuccessful, but now it has dared.

"Russiaʼs attempts to attack Slovyansk are likely to be hampered by the Siversky Donets River, which they need to successfully cross from the north (near Sviatohirsk and Tetyanivka) and east (near Raihorodok) of Slovyansk," the ISW report said.

In addition, Russia is still trying to capture Sievierodonetsk — the occupier controls the residential areas of the city, but the Armed Forces keep the defense in the industrial zone.

Russian troops are also advancing in the Bakhmut direction, having achieved partial success in the area of the settlements of Komyshuvakha and Roty.