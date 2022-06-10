”There will be no more shadow economy in the country.” Zelensky spoke about the three levels of economic development of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky insists that, given Russiaʼs constant military threat, there can be no shadow economy in Ukraine.

He said this in his evening address.

"We have to get used to the fact that there can be only two parts of society: those who defend our Independence and those who work to ensure that protection. And this is not a question of one or another economic doctrine, not a question of one or another political position. We simply canʼt afford to leave the shadow part of economic life in the country [...]. So, there must be official employment. There must be the payment of taxes. This is the maximum expansion of economic opportunities on legal grounds. And this is a complete modernization of state institutions. Everyone who works in Ukrainian politics, who influences the public debate, should realize that there will be no more shadow in the country," Zelensky said.

The President stated three levels of economic development and cooperation (what needs to be done right now; what we can do in the near future and what we will do after the war):

The first is a program of special grants to support small and medium-sized businesses. What can already provide new jobs and a new tax base.

The second is the development of the security sector in all its aspects. It is also a question of jobs, of professionalism, of manufacturability.

The third aspect is industrial recovery and investment attraction. Localization, industrial parks, attraction of modern technologies to Ukraine. Relevant state programs are being prepared.

Zelensky noted that he held a meeting with the government on these issues.