NATO Deputy Secretary General: Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the NATO summit in Madrid “one way or another”

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will "take part one way or another" in the NATO summit in Madrid on June 29.

This was reported by the Italian newspaper La Republica.

In addition, the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan will speak at the Summit for the first time.

The Spanish media outlet Europa Press writes that Ukraine has received an official invitation to take part in the Madrid summit. It wonʼt be known about the presence of Zelensky until the last minute, as it will depend on the development of the war and his ability to leave the country.