Eleven Ukrainian universities were included in the ranking of the best universities in the world

Eleven Ukrainian universities were included in the ranking of the best higher education institutions in the world according to The QS World University Rankings.

This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Kharkiv University named after Karazin took the highest position in the ranking among Ukrainian universities — 541-550.

Position 651-700 is occupied by the National Technical University "Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute".

The Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv is located at 651-700.

The National Technical University of Ukraine "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute named after Ihor Sikorsky" took 701-750 positions.

Lviv Polytechnic National University and Sumy State University share 801-1,000 positions.

Position 1 001-1200 is shared by Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics, Kyiv-Mohyla Academy National University and Illya Mechnikov Odesa National University.

The National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine has a position of 1,201-1,400.