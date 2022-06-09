Since the beginning of the war, 150,000 Kharkiv residents have lost their homes

The mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said that since the beginning of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine in Kharkiv there were destroyed 3.5 thousand houses. 150,000 people lost their homes.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv City Council.

According to the mayor, 500 high-rise buildings, including nine- and sixteen-story buildings, are not subject to restoration.

"Every day the enemy destroys infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, demolishes entire neighborhoods. And behind all this are the lives and destinies of the people," the Kharkiv mayor stressed.

He also said that specialists led by British architect Norman Foster are already working on a new master plan for the city. New neighborhoods and transport interchanges are planned to be built in Kharkiv.

“We need to start building new facilities to create jobs. In the future metropolis, we will create industrial parks for investment. Kharkiv has always been a self-sufficient city and I am sure it will be so after our victory. We will attract the best experts," Ihor Terekhov added.