Scientists first discovered microplastics in fresh snow in Antarctica

Researchers at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand found tiny plastic particles in all 19 snow samples they collected in areas along the Ross Glacier.

The researchers published their research on the universityʼs website.

Researchers found an average of 29 parts of microplastic per liter of melted snow. They identified 13 different types of plastic, the most common of which was polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is mainly used in soft drink bottles and clothing — 79% of all microplastic samples detected.

"The most likely source of airborne microplastics is local research stations," wrote researcher Alex Aves. However, modeling shows that the origin of the particles could be at a distance of up to 6 thousand kilometers.