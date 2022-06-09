Scientists first discovered microplastics in fresh snow in Antarctica

Researchers at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand found tiny plastic particles in all 19 snow samples they collected in areas along the Ross Glacier.
The researchers published their research on the universityʼs website.
Researchers found an average of 29 parts of microplastic per liter of melted snow. They identified 13 different types of plastic, the most common of which was polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is mainly used in soft drink bottles and clothing — 79% of all microplastic samples detected.
"The most likely source of airborne microplastics is local research stations," wrote researcher Alex Aves. However, modeling shows that the origin of the particles could be at a distance of up to 6 thousand kilometers.
Previous research has revealed microplastic contamination of Antarctic sea ice and surface water, but this is the first reported case of fresh snow.
The findings are a "serious threat to Antarctica", as studies show that microplastics are harmful to the environment, and their presence in the air can affect the climate, accelerating the melting of snow and ice. Snowfields, ice caps, and glaciers around the world are already melting fast, and scientists say dark-colored microplastics that have settled in these areas could exacerbate the situation by absorbing sunlight and increasing local heating.
- Scientists from the French National Research Center (CNRS) took air samples at an altitude of 2,877 meters above sea level and found microplastic particles there.
- Experts at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have concluded that microorganisms around the world are evolving to start eating plastic.