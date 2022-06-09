Kyiv City Council deprived Minsk of its sister city status

The Kyiv City Council has deprived the capital of Belarus, Minsk, of the status of a sister city of the Ukrainian capital.

This was announced by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

"Minsk can hardly be called a sister city of Kyiv. Therefore, nothing prevented us from deciding to deprive Belarus of its status as the capital. The country from whose territory rockets flew to Ukrainian cities and towns and Russian troops invaded our country," Klitschko said.