Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told what weapons Ukraine is now asking for from the West

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine is currently asking the West for a large number of modern heavy weapons. These are armored vehicles, MLRS, and combat aircraft.

He wrote about this on his Facebook.

"The important thing is that we have already received a significant amount of weapons from our partners, bought them on the market, manufactured them, and handed them over to the Armed Forces. It would be enough for a victorious defense against any army in Europe. But not from Russia. Russian Moloch has many more tools to devour human lives to satisfy his imperial ego. That is why we emphasize that Ukraine desperately needs heavy weapons very quickly. We have proved that we have no fear of the Kremlin, unlike many others. But we, as a country, cannot afford to bleed, losing our best sons and daughters," Reznikov said.

He said that now Ukraine needs:

a significant amount of NATO-style MLRS and ammunition;

complete replacement of some existing Soviet-style calibers with platforms distributed in NATO countries and equipped with ammunition;

to agree on the transition to supply not in the form of separate platforms, but in the form of integral units that are immediately ready to perform combat missions;

to attract hundreds of units of heavy armored vehicles, without which an effective counterattack is impossible;

get fighter jets and air defense/anti-missile weapons to protect our skies.

Reznikov also said that Ukraine had already received Harpoon anti-ship missiles and put them on combat duty. This forced the Russians to move their ships 100 km away from the Ukrainian coast.