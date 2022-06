NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has canceled a June 9 trip to Berlin due to shingles.

This was reported by Reuters.

In Berlin, Stoltenberg was to meet with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. The NATO Secretary General also canceled his trip to Romania. According to the agency, shingles could occur as a complication after COVID-19.

"The Secretary General will conduct his planned visit to Germany and Romania remotely, not in person," a NATO spokesman said.