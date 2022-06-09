A high-rise building in Kyiv hit by a Russian missile will be partially dismantled. The authorities promise to repair everything this autumn

Kyiv authorities plan to restore a high-rise building on Valery Lobanovsky Avenue, which was hit by a Russian missile, by mid-autumn. Part of the house will have to be dismantled and reassembled.

Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, announced this, Interfax reports.

“Together with the residents of the house on Lobanovsky Street, work was carried out with a profile deputy, and the scope of relevant work that has already begun was determined. Unfortunately, we will have to dismantle all the upper floors that hang over the hole from the missile hit," he explained.

According to him, relevant institutes and specialists said that the floors above the place of impact will have to be dismantled and rebuilt.

Povoroznyk stressed that there are currently 11 houses in Kyiv with serious damage that need to be restored. In other buildings, the glass needs to be replaced, the roof needs to be repaired, and so on.