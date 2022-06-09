A Russian plane fired a missile at a high-rise building in Novohrad-Volynskyi

At around 1 am, a Russian missile damaged a high-rise building in Novohrad-Volynskyi.

The head of the Zhytomyr oblast administration Vitaly Bunechko declared it.

There is no information about the killed and injured yet. Law enforcement officers are working on the spot.

According to preliminary information, the missile could have been released from the plane flew from Belarus.

"Every crime of the Russian military in Zhytomyr oblast must be carefully recorded. This will be the basis for sentencing the Russian criminal regime and those who carry out its orders," Bunechko added.