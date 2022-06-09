Thailand has legalized the use of cannabis for medical purposes

Thailand was the first in Southeast Asia to allow citizens to grow and sell cannabis at home. Despite this, recreational use of the plant is still prohibited, according to the BBC.

The government hopes that the cannabis trade will promote agriculture and tourism. From now on, households will be able to grow up to six cannabis plants at home if they register with the authorities. Companies will also be able to grow this plant if they obtain the appropriate permit.

Tourists will also be able to order cannabis-based dishes and drinks in restaurants, but smoking marijuana in public places is still illegal.

Locals are allowed to use only low-activity cannabis, and extracts containing more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol remain illegal.