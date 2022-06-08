The US Treasury Department has banned Americans from buying Russian stocks and bonds

The administration of US President Joe Biden has imposed new investment restrictions that prohibit Americans from buying Russian stocks and bonds.

This was reported by CNN.

US investors are now prohibited from buying both new and existing debt and equity securities issued by a legal entity in the Russian Federation.

Until now, Americans could buy Russian stocks and bonds on secondary markets.

According to the Treasury Department, Americans are still allowed to sell Russian stocks and bonds, but only to a person who is not a US citizen. According to the agencyʼs recommendations, Americans are not obliged to sell Russian securities and may continue to hold them.

U.S. investors can also invest in U.S. funds that hold Russian securities if those Russian assets do not make up the bulk of the fundʼs assets.