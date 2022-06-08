A traitor who handed over the location of the Armed Forces to the Russians was detained in Zhytomyr Oblast

In Zhytomyr Oblast, a traitor was exposed for reconnaissance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, routes of military equipment, number of personnel, and passing information to the Russians.

This was reported in the Zhytomyr Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the 42-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Chudniv community has been following the instructions of the Russian curator since the beginning of April.

Law enforcement officers documented at least 10 cases of a woman passing information to a member of the Russian Armed Forces.

On Tuesday, June 7, the suspectʼs home was searched and her mobile phone with the installed applications, which she used to communicate with the Russian curator, was confiscated.

The woman faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.