Microsoft significantly reduces its business in Russia

Microsoft is significantly reducing its business in Russia, said the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.
Currently, 400 employees of the company will be laid off in Russia.
"Thank you to the Microsoft team for your commitment. Let me remind you that the company has already provided $242 million in digital support to our country through its initiatives, and we are already working on new areas of cooperation,” Fedorov said.
- Back in early March, Microsoft said it was halting all new sales in Russia because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.