Ukraine has identified 9 Russian servicemen who set up a “death basement” in the village of Yahidne

Ukraine has already identified nine Russian occupiers who set up a "death basement" in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova reported about this on June 8.

The list includes military from military unit #55115:

Siin-ool Suwan — Commander of Division 1 of the Mortar Platoon of the Mortar Battery;

Aigarim Mongush — Private 3 Mortar Platoon 2 Mortar Batteries;

Naziti Mongush — Sergeant of the 2nd Mortar Platoon of the 2nd Mortar Battery;

Eres Oorzhak — Corporal of the 3rd Mortar Platoon of the 2nd Mortar Battery;

Arian Hertek — Private 2 Mortar Platoon 2 Mortar Batteries;

Sayan Khomushko — Private 2 Mortar Platoon 2 Mortar Batteries;

Ivan Oorzhak — serviceman of the 3rd mortar platoon of the mortar battery of the 2nd mechanized brigade;

Chayan Chinan — serviceman of the 2nd mortar platoon of the mortar battery of the 2nd mechanized brigade;

Kezhik-ool Shaktar-ool is a serviceman of the 1st mortar platoon of the mortar battery of the 2nd mechanized brigade.

What was in Yahidne?

In March, when the village was under occupation, the Russians drove more than 300 people into the cramped basement of a village school. The Russian occupiersʼ headquarters was set up in the school, so civilians became their "living shield." The youngest prisoner was one and a half months old, and the oldest was 93 years old. There were a total of 77 children in the basement. People were forcibly detained in inhumane conditions: tightness and suffocation, complete darkness, hunger and thirst, and bad sanitary. As a result, 10 civilians died in the basement from March 9 to 28. Also at this time in Yahidne the occupiers killed 17 more people.