The adjuster of the Russian fire in Kyiv received 8 years in prison

The missile fire corrector in Kyiv was sentenced to 8 years in prison. He corrected Russian shelling of water and energy facilities.

This was reported by the Security Service on its Facebook.

"In Kyiv, a Russian agent who corrected enemy rocket attacks on energy and water supply facilities was sentenced to 8 years in prison. The malefactor was detained by SBU officers in May this year," the statement reads.

The investigation established that the man was recruited in 2014. Soon after that he received a Russian passport. Since then, he became s "sleeping agent", and from the beginning of a full-scale war began to cooperate with the occupiers.