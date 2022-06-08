Russian lieutenant colonel informed about suspicion — because of orders on ill-treatment of civilians in Konotop

The lieutenant colonel of the Russian army was informed about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) — he ordered the ill-treatment of detained civilians in Konotop, Sumy oblast.

Thus, on February 25, 2022, at the entrance to the village of Vyazove, the Russian military stopped a car at a checkpoint organized by them. Using physical force, they detained the driver and transported him to an agricultural enterprise. There, in order to intimidate the detainee, the lieutenant colonel ordered his subordinates to shoot him. The man was forced to undress in his underwear and held for 4-5 hours with handcuffs in his hands next to black plastic bags, which probably contained the bodies. The temperature in the room was about +4 ° C. Then the man was released.

On February 28, the Russian occupiers detained two other locals who were delivering bread under a similar scheme. The lieutenant colonel ordered his subordinates to handcuff them and blindfold them. The men were kept at the same enterprise and, on the lieutenant colonelʼs instructions were systematically beaten with weapons. At the same time, they demanded information about civilians of Konotop with a pro-Ukrainian position, the location of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Konotop, and places of weapons storage. Only on March 2, 2022, the detainees were released.