The State Bureau of Investigation handed over to the Armed Forces an arsenal of weapons found in the Donetsk oblast

The State Bureau of Investigation handed over to the Armed Forces an arsenal of weapons found last year in Donetsk oblast.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation press service.
The court lifted the seizure of this material evidence and allowed the transfer to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:
- dozens of grenade launchers;
- almost 180 anti-tank rocket-propelled grenades of various modifications;
- hundreds of hand grenades;
- more than 56,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and much more.