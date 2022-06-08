The World Bank has approved the allocation of $ 1.5 billion to Ukraine

The World Bank Executive Board has approved additional funding for Ukraine of $ 1.49 billion to pay salaries to government and social workers.

This is stated in a statement by the World Bank.

The project received financial guarantees from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia, as well as parallel funding from Italy and contributions from a new multilateral donor trust fund. "We are working with donor countries to mobilize financial support and leveraging the flexibility of our various financing instruments to help provide Ukrainians with access to health services, education and social protection," said World Bank President David Malpass.