The White House is working to supply anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

The White House is working with its allies to find and supply anti-ship missiles to Ukraine. Such weapons are needed to strengthen coastal defenses and pose a threat to Russian ships in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Voice of America.

"We support Ukraine and work to help it improve its coastal defenses. As part of this effort, we are providing Ukraine with unmanned coastal defense vessels. We are also working with allies and partners to provide Ukraine with anti-ship missiles and systems. We are constantly communicating with Ukrainians about their needs every day," said a White House official.

He stressed that the United States remains the largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine and "will continue to be a world leader in providing the largest security assistance to Ukraine in history."

In addition, the British government plans to hand over another batch of Brimstone high-precision missiles to Ukraine in the near future. They should help the Armed Forces to unblock ports on the Black Sea.