Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians tried to advance towards Slovyansk, and near Bakhmut intensified airstrikes

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of the situation at the front as of the morning of June 8. The occupiers tried to attack Slovyansk via Raigorodok, and in the Bakhmut direction they increased the use of aircraft.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

Until June 11, the Belarusian army is working on the creation of strike groups in one of the directions in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Enemy units continue demonstrations in the Sivershchyna direction.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers. In order to prevent the advance of our troops enemy continues to mine the area.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations to improve the tactical situation. In order to prevent a counteroffensive by our troops, it is conducting engineering equipment for firing positions in the area of the Izium settlement.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of the settlement of Raihorodok, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, our soldiers are successfully holding back the assault in the city of Sievierodonetsk, and hostilities continue. In the area of the settlement of Toshkivka, the enemyʼs offensive was unsuccessful. The enemy also tried to advance in the direction of Ustynivka, but Ukrainian defenders repulsed the occupiers.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy increased the intensity of aircraft use. He shelled the positions of our units with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Pokrovske, Berestove, Zolote-4, Vrubivka, Travneve, Yakovlivka and Dolomitne. In the area of the settlement of Nahirne, as a result of fire damage inflicted by Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy withdrew to previously occupied positions.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, in order to restrain the actions of our troops and prevent the transfer of reserves to other directions, the enemy exerted intense fire on the positions of our units.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is conducting a positional defense. Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Mykolayiv, Dolyna, Tavriyske, Kulbakino, Bila Krynytsia, Trudolyubivka, Blahodatne, Luch and Topolyne.

In the Bessarabian direction — without significant changes.

The enemy personnel is demoralized. According to the available information, in the units of the 106th and 76th airborne divisions, servicemen who refused to take part in hostilities are returned from Luhansk oblast to the territory of the Russian Federation.