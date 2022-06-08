News Maxar satellites removed the destroyed Rubizhne and a 40-meter bomb pit in Dovhenke Author: Anhelina Sheremet Date: 00:39, 8 june 2022 Maxar Technologies satellites filmed destroyed buildings in the town of Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast, and funnels from Russian shells in Kharkiv and Luhansk Oblasts.The company posted the photos on Twitter. 1 2 Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode The city of Rubizhne, Luhansk region, March 29, 2022. 1 3 Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Funnels from artillery shells near the village of Dovgenke, Kharkiv region.