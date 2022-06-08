News

Maxar satellites removed the destroyed Rubizhne and a 40-meter bomb pit in Dovhenke

Anhelina Sheremet
Maxar Technologies satellites filmed destroyed buildings in the town of Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast, and funnels from Russian shells in Kharkiv and Luhansk Oblasts.

The company posted the photos on Twitter.

The city of Rubizhne, Luhansk region, March 29, 2022.

Funnels from artillery shells near the village of Dovgenke, Kharkiv region.