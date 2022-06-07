In May the State Bureau of Invectigation opened 83 criminal cases of treason and 21 cases of collaborationism

In May of this year, 83 criminal proceedings have already been opened for treason, and 21 cases have been opened against collaborators.

This was reported by the SBI press service.

In 33 cases of treason, the suspects have already been informed about the suspicion. Seven collaborationists also received such reports.

Proceedings have also been launched against three Russian accomplices.

The largest number of cases was initiated in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

In total, during May 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation opened 319 criminal proceedings against 344 people, including the Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine, law enforcement officers and servicemen.

In May, 455 suspects were also announced and 54 people were detained.