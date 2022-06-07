Presidential envoy in the Crimea: In Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are holding more than 600 people in torture chambers

In the occupied Kherson Oblast, Russians are holding about 600 people in torture chambers, and abducted residents are being taken to the Crimea.

The permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva told about it, Ukrinform reports.

"According to our information, in Kherson Oblast there are about 600 people who are in basements, in specially equipped rooms, in torture chambers," she said.

According to Tasheva, about 300 people are "in the basements" in occupied Kherson, the rest are in other settlements of the oblast. People, in particular, are detained in the building of the Kherson Oblast state administration, pre-trial detention centers of the city, as well as in the building of the vocational school #17 of the city of Henichesk.

Some of the abducted residents are being taken by Russians to the annexed Crimea. There they are kept in the Simferopol pre-trial detention center in a separate block and in the annexed Sevastopol. Among the hostages of the occupiers are activists, journalists, prisoners of war.