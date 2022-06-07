The deputy of the Odesa Oblast council was caught on a bribe of 120 thousand hryvnias

NABU detectives together with the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police exposed a deputy of the Odesa Oblast council — the head of one of the committees of the oblast council while receiving a bribe.

This is stated on the website of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to the investigation, the official received 120,000 hryvnias from the director of the hospital for not interfering with the companyʼs activities, as well as for the "guarantee" of remaining in office.

The bribe-taker was exposed while receiving money.

An Odesa deputy may face imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.