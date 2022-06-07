Intelligence: The Russian occupiers demand to switch Kherson schools to Russian educational programs

The occupation administration of Kherson held a meeting of principals of local schools, at which it demanded that the educational process on Russian educational programs begin on September 1.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

However, of the approximately 60 school principals present, only two accepted the proposal. The occupiers instructed them to hold a meeting of their teams and force teachers to re-register under Russian law and conclude agreements with the occupation administration.

The same meeting was held with employees of the Kherson Directorate of Railway Transportation of Ukrzaliznytsia. Representatives of the occupational administration told the railways that the money would be paid only to those who cooperated. At the same time, the amount of payments will be twice less than the current salaries in Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Obviously, the occupation administration of Kherson does not have sufficient financial resources to ensure the viability of the city under occupation. In addition, it is not planned to receive these financial resources in the near future,” Ukrainian intelligence said.