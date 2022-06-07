Türkiye launches mass production of powerful ammunition for Bayraktar drones

Türkiye has launched mass production of new powerful laser-guided munitions for Bayraktar TB2 drones.
This was reported by the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.
The Bozok miniature laser-guided munition has already passed several successful combat tests. The ammunition has a penetrating warhead of increased power and a range of up to 15 km.
Its lightweight and compact design ensures interoperability with drones, where weight is crucial.
- Bayraktar TB2 is a shock operational-tactical medium-altitude UAV with a flight duration of more than 12 hours. It can conduct reconnaissance and hit targets with high-precision missiles and bombs.