Curfew will be reduced in Chernihiv oblast. It will run from 23:00 to 04:00.

This was announced by the head of the oblast Vyacheslav Chaus.

"This will make it easier to move around the city, so residents can be more on the streets and solve more cases," said the head of the oblast Vyacheslav Chaus.

He also said that the night was quite calm. During the past day, the enemy fired on the border areas of Chernihiv oblast. Fortunately, there were no casualties.