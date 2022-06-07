British intelligence: Russia has slowed the offensive on Popasna

Ukrainian troops have recaptured part of Sievierodonetsk, and the Russian army has stopped near Popasna and is preparing to advance from Izyum.

This is stated in a report by British intelligence.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian Defense Forces recaptured part of Sievierodonetsk, but the Russians are likely to continue to occupy the eastern part of the city.

The British also noted that despite the May successes in the Popasna direction, the advance of the enemy army in the area slowed down last week.

The intelligence also drew attention to reports of heavy shelling in the Izium area. They see this as a sign that the Russians are preparing to resume the offensive from the north.

The British believe that Russia will be able to succeed only if it focuses on one of the areas.