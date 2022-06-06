In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Armed Forces repulsed 10 attacks by Russians and destroyed 16 units of enemy equipment

Defenders of the United Forces repulsed 10 enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts today. Fighting is reported at two locations.

In the past 24 hours, the Allied Forces destroyed 1 tank, 3 artillery systems, 2 armored combat vehicles, 1 car and 2 ammunition depots.

Two air defense units shot down two Orlan-10 drones in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

Operational and tactical group "East" reports the destruction of 48 Russians, as well as 2 enemy mortars and 3 heavy artillery tractors per day.

Russian troops fired on more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying and damaging 48 civilian objects, including 42 houses, a lyceum, a mining college, a poultry farm, a civil defense department building, and a family sports club.

Two civilians were killed and 12 civilians were injured in the shelling in Donbas.