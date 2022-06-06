Apple has unveiled the iOS 16 operating system. Whatʼs new in it?

Apple has introduced a new operating system iOS 16.

It redesigned the lock screen and allowed users to customize clocks and widgets, including animated as well as "live" push notifications.

There are several lock screens, each of which you can set a separate photo. You can switch between different screens by moving them to the side.

Live Activities have also been added. It combines notifications of events that are currently being updated.

Messages in iOS can now be edited in an already sent message, and the Live Text feature can interact with the video.

It is now possible to divide the payment into four equal parts and pay them by the time difference without any overpayments with the Apple Pay Later feature. And orders can be tracked in Apple Wallet.

Photos stored in iCloud are now added to a special folder that you can share with others.

And the Safety Check function will take care of safety. You can now revoke someoneʼs previous permissions, such as banning you from tracking your location or viewing photos.