Zelensky considers the risk of re-invasion of Ukraine from Belarus to be minimal

President Volodymyr Zelensky considers the risks of the re-invasion of Ukraine from Belarus to be minimal.

He said this at a press conference with Ukrainian journalists.

"So far, our analysts, experts, do not see real risks of re-invasion of Belarus," he said. At the same time, the President noted that the Ukrainian military is ready in case of aggravation of the situation.

The morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that on the territory of Belarus, along the Ukrainian border, there are Russian forces and operational-tactical missile systems "Iskander-M", anti-aircraft guns "Pantsir-S1", anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 and operational and tactical aircraft.