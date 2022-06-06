In Lviv oblast, a pseudo-volunteer sold humanitarian aid for almost half a million hryvnias

A pseudo-volunteer who sold humanitarian aid for almost half a million hryvnias was detained in the Lviv oblast. He was informed about the suspicion of illegal use of humanitarian aid for profit (Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, a resident of Lviv oblast sold bulletproof vests through the website, social networks and marketplace during martial law. With unknown individuals, they inserted steel plates exported from Great Britain and Northern Ireland into pre-sewn plate holders, which were donated as humanitarian aid to the Armed Forces. In total, the suspect sold 2,400 such bulletproof vests for UAH 450,000.

The investigation establishes the involvement of other persons in the commission of the crime, in particular among the command and officials of one of the military units of Lviv oblast.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast with the operational support of the SBU Office in Lviv Oblast.