Elina Svitolina lost the title of the first racket of Ukraine. Angelina Kalinin became the best tennis player in the country

Angelina Kalinina was ahead of Elina Svitolina in the new ranking of the Womenʼs Tennis Association and became the first racket in Ukraine. Svitolina has held this title since 2012.

Kalinina received 1,348 rating points and took 35th place, while Svitolina dropped to 37th place with 1,324 points.

Elina Svitolina was the best tennis player in Ukraine for 10 years. In May, she announced that she was pregnant, took a break from her career, and lost her position.

Currently, the leadership in the WTA rankings belongs to the Pole Izzy Schwentek, who on June 4 became the winner of Roland Garros and has 8631 points. Second place goes to Annette Kontaveit from Estonia with 4326 points. Third — Spaniard Paul Bados received 4245 points.

In addition to Kalinina and Svitolina, two other Ukrainian women have a place in the ranking of the Womenʼs Tennis Association. Marta Kostyuk — 79th place and 820 points and Diana Yastremskaya, who has 814 points and 80th place.