The British government has provided additional assistance to investigate Russiaʼs war crimes in Ukraine

Today, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab announced the allocation of the second package of support for the investigation of Russiaʼs war crimes in Ukraine by the International Criminal Court.

This is stated in a statement by the British government.

In addition to the £ 1 million funding provided by the UK government earlier this year, the British will send a special legal and police team to support the investigation.

The new ISS support package will include:

A police liaison officer based in The Hague to lead on swift information sharing between the UK and the ICC

Offer of seven legal experts to date to support the ICC investigation with expertise in international criminal law and the handling of evidence to be presented to court

Two police officers with expertise in collection of intelligence through publicly available data sources

Ongoing defence analysis and monitoring of events in Ukraine, including preservation of any evidence relating to war crimes

Delivery of bespoke war crimes investigation training to Ukrainian police on behalf of the ICC, in collaboration with the Norwegian Police

"Russian forces should know that they will be held to account for their actions and the global community will work together to ensure justice is served," the British government said.