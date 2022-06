At least 32 journalists have been victims of Russiaʼs full-scale Russian invasion.

This was announced by Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"The fourth month of a full-scale war — and we lost 32 journalists… In 8 years of war, we lost even more. Eternal memory to our fighters of the advanced information front," he wrote.

Tkachenko called the role of journalists in the first large-scale hybrid war in world history invaluable.