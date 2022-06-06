Intelligence: In Sievierodonetsk, Russia has a tenfold advantage in artillery

In Sievierodonetsk, in certain parts of the front, enemy forces outnumbered the Ukrainian side ten times in artillery.
This was reported by the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense.
"Today, this is the "hottest" direction of the Russian-Ukrainian war, where our defenders are destroying the enemy in heavy fighting. In certain areas, the enemy has a tenfold advantage in artillery," the statement reads.
The day before, the Chief of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, General Kyrylo Budanov, visited Sievierodonetsk. He got acquainted with the operational situation in this area and identified further actions of the Defence Intelligence of Ministry Intelligence units.
- The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai, reported on the situation in the oblast, where heavy fighting continues with the Russian occupiers. According to him, it is difficult for Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk, but they are holding part of the city.