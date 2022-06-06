South Korea and the United States launched eight missiles amid North Korean provocations

In South Korea, local troops, along with the United States, launched eight ATACMS ballistic missiles in response to provocations by North Korea, which has also resumed testing of its missiles.

This was reported by Yonhap.

The missiles were launched at 04:45 local time in the eastern province of Gangwon. It stressed that North Koreaʼs provocations with the launch of ballistic missiles will receive an appropriate response from South Korea.

The day before, on Sunday, North Korea again launched its ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. According to preliminary data, the DPRK tested 8 missiles. This is how they reacted to the beginning of large-scale military exercises in the United States and South Korea, in which even an aircraft carrier took part.