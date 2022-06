The situation with shellings in Luhansk Oblast is difficult, but today 98 people were evacuated from Lysychansk.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

The safe departure of people was ensured by police, State Emergency Service, military and volunteers.

"Secretly, quietly, they were able to overcome a dangerous path and have already exhaled with relief. We will save people for as long as there is such an opportunity," Haidai said.