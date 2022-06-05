In the morning, Russian troops struck at a train car repair plant in Kyiv

Russian Фкьн

launched a missile strike on the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant in Kyiv.

This was announced by the head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin.

"Four missiles hit the Darnytsia Train Car Repair Plant (DVRZ), located on the Left Bank of Kyiv," he said. According to Kamyshin, one of the railway workers was injured and was treated.

The head of the company also denied the information of the Russian military that weapons obtained from Western partners, including T-72 tanks, were allegedly kept on the territory of the plant.

"I officially declare that there are no military equipment on the territory of the DVRZ. This plant repaired gondola cars and grain trucks, which we use to export products. I officially invite all journalists, both Ukrainian and foreign, to the DVRZ today. We will confirm that Russia lied once again. And that their real goal is the economy of Ukraine and the civilian population. They want to block our opportunity to export Ukrainian products to the West," Kamyshin said.