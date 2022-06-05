Two Ukrainian women died in a train accident in Germany

As a result of a train accident in Germany on June 3, two Ukrainian women died.

This was reported by Bild.

The newspaper writes that both women were refugees. In addition, Bild reports that one of them had a child who was seriously injured and is now in hospital.

The accident happened on June 3 around 12:15 pm. The regional train was heading to Munich and near Garmisch-Partenkirchen it derailed, several cars were overturned. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured in the crash.