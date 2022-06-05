British intelligence: Ukrainian forces counterattacked in Sievierodonetsk and nullified the operational impulse of the Russians

In Luhansk oblast, Ukrainian forces counterattacked in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the last 24 hours, which probably nullified the operational momentum of the Russian forces, which they gained due to the concentration of combat units and firepower.

This is stated in the morning summary of the UK intelligence.

The Russian forces involved in the area are mobilized from the L/DNR reserve, and these troops are poorly equipped and trained, and they lack heavy equipment compared to regular Russian units. The use of this proxy infantry for urban clean-up operations is a Russian tactic previously used in Syria, where it has deployed the 5th Syrian Army Corps to attack urban areas. This approach is likely to indicate a desire to limit the losses inflicted on regular Russian forces.